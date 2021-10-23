Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $165,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

