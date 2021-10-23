Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 68.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $339,065,000 after buying an additional 758,124 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

