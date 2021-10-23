Utah Retirement Systems Sells 330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $202.22. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.