Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.89 Billion

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $26.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.79 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $101.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.59 billion to $102.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,170. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

