Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,833,000 after acquiring an additional 459,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

