VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 117,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.