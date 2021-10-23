Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $306.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.