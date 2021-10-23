Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $32.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.62 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -1.60.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

