Venus Achieves Market Cap of $358.40 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Venus has a total market cap of $358.40 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $31.55 or 0.00051550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,255.71 or 1.00098377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.00624066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,238 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.