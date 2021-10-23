VerusCoin Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $67.11 million and approximately $23,786.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.31 or 0.99976795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.16 or 0.06731144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,924,993 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

