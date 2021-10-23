Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

