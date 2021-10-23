Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

VVNT stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

