VNX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,943.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 9% against the dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $224,396.91 and $8,943.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

