Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $181.60 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $181.60 million and $10.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00107484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.56 or 0.00444104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,819,596 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

