Warp Finance Price Up 59.4% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $327.95 or 0.00534849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $103,147.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

