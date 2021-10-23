Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

TGI stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

