Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $159.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

