Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

