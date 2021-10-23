Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.