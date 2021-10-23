Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

