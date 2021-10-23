West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $421.19 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

