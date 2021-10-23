Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.25 EPS.

Whirlpool stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.44. 2,383,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,125. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

