William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

