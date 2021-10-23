Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.96. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 67,704 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

