WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

