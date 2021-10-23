Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $571,590.69

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.71 or 0.00146593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $571,590.69 and $716.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00205695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00103231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

