Wownero Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $25,627.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00050359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

