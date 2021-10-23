Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

