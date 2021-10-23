XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Analysis

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XPeng and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.49, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -33.74% -12.20% -8.84% Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 38.69 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -26.63 Li Auto $1.45 billion 22.86 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -201.81

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats XPeng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

