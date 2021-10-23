Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $21,701.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00281692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00112829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00147411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,708,562 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

