Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

