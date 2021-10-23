Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $419.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.75 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,194.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 285,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.