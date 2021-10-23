Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 97,610 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $217,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

