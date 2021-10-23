Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.38 Million

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $127.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $487.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $567.10 million, with estimates ranging from $527.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACAD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 1,121,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,559. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

