Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post $183.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.50 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $740.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.06 million to $743.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $769.83 million to $781.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 176,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.67 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

