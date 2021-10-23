Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $83.89. 4,006,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,114. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $15,825,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.