Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 6,324,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,281. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $128,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

