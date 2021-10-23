Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post sales of $474.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.