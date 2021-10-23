Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 124,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

