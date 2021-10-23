Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $164.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.85 million to $166.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 290,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

