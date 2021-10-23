Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The firm has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.