Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 246,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 29.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zumiez by 102.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zumiez by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

