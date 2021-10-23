Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.63. Danaher posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 66.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.