Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $327.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.60 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.07. 403,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

