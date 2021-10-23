Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

