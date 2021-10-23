Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $146.49. 1,252,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

