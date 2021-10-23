Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

