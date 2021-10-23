Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. Quotient has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

