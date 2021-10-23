Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

