ZUSD (ZUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,718.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $35,718.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

